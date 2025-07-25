40 years on, Punjab Accord remains a missed opportunity

Signed 40 years ago, the Rajiv Gandhi-Longowal Accord --- a landmark agreement in Indian political history aimed at bringing peace and normalcy to Punjab --- is seen as a case of “missed opportunity” to address the border state’s long-standing issues through dialogue and negotiation. The pact was inked on July 24, 1985 in New Delhi between Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sant Harchand Singh Longowal. (HT File)

The pact, inked on July 24, 1985 in New Delhi between then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sant Harchand Singh Longowal, was seen as an attempt by the Centre to reconnect with Punjab and its people who were feeling alienated and resolve state’ pending matters. The accord, however, faced stiff opposition from both within Punjab and neighbouring Haryana, resulting in implementation challenges.

Some of the key provisions of the accord were: Transferring Chandigarh to Punjab, establishing a commission to resolve the boundary dispute between Punjab and Haryana, establishing a tribunal to address the Ravi-Beas river water-sharing dispute, providing compensation for those affected by the violence and addressing grievances of the Sikh community.

According to the experts, the Punjab accord was not successful due to poor follow-through, political opposition, trust deficit, and assassination of Longowal.

Sikh radicals and some hardline factions of the Akali Dal considered the accord a “sell-out” and a betrayal of the Sikh struggle for greater autonomy and the Anandpur Sahib Resolution. They opposed provisions like the rehabilitation of army deserters rather than exonerating them, and believed the accord failed to address their core demands effectively. The fierce opposition by Sikh radicals culminating in the assassination of Longowal, less than a month after the accord was signed, resulting in resurgence of violence and instability.

Political divisions within the Akali Dal further compounded the problems. Gurcharan Singh Tohra and Parkash Singh Badal, key figures in the Akali Dal, opposed several clauses of the accord, believing it didn’t fully represent the interests of the Sikh community.

Also, politicians and sections of the population in Haryana strongly opposed the accord, particularly the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab without a clear and timely resolution of territorial claims for Haryana in return. They were also unhappy with the proposals regarding the sharing of Ravi-Beas river waters and the consideration of the Anandpur Sahib Resolution, which they felt was at the root of the problem in Punjab.

“The accord could have brought lasting peace and federal balance but instead deepened alienation and prolonged conflict in Punjab,” says Dr Pramod Kumar who heads institute of development and communication, Chandigarh. “Also, the pact could not be implemented because Rajiv Gandhi lost interest within a few months of signing it due to political considerations in Haryana,” adds Kumar.

“At the very onset, when the Centre proposed the accord, I told Rajiv Gandhi that any pact with the Akalis should be jointly signed with Longowal, Parkash Singh Badal and Gurcharan Singh Tohra to make it successful”, said former Rajya Sabha member Tarlochan Singh.

“The accord was a double betrayal for Punjab as Longowal was allured into signing the accord and it was never implemented as the government didn’t have the will,” says SAD leader Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal. “The accord mentioned that Chandigarh would be transferred to Punjab on January 26, 1986. But it never happened, and Punjabis felt cheated,” he added.

Amanpreet Singh Gill, a professor of political science in Khalsa College, New Delhi, says: “The accord was a breakthrough but was unfortunately misinterpreted.”

“Immediately after the accord, when Longowal started explaining benefits of the accord among the masses, it generated a positive response. But within four weeks of signing of the accord, he was killed. Punjab saw another spell of turmoil until the early 1990s. It lost the chance to re-emerge,” said Prof Balkar Singh, former head of Guru Granth Sahib institute, Patiala.