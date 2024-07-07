400 cyclists take part in awareness rally in Ludhiana

Sambhav Foundation organised an awareness rally “Cyclothon 2024” on Sunday. More than 400 cyclists, including prominent bicycle groups and renowned cyclists from Ludhiana, enthusiastically participated in the event. The event kicked off at 6 am from Paragon Waterfront. Municipal corporation (MC) assistant commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon flagged off the cyclists. Participants of the cycle rally organised by an NGO in Ludhiana on Sunday (HT Photo)

The highlight of the event was a collective pledge to plant one lakh trees within an hour, and pedal for greener tomorrow as symbolising a commitment to a sustainable future.

We are thrilled to see such overwhelming participation from the community and support from esteemed organisations, including Punjabi Chamber of Commerce Ludhiana chapter and Khalsa Aid foundation,” said Gagandeep Singh of Sambhav Foundation.

“Cyclothon 2024 not only promotes fitness and camaraderie, but also amplifies our efforts towards environmental conservation,”he added.

The event also honoured local cyclists and runners who have made significant contributions to society and showcased Ludhiana on various platforms. In addition to the cycling enthusiasm, the event featured vibrant cultural performances including bhangra, adding a festive spirit to the occasion.