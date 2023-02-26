40-year-old held in sacrilege incident in Jalandhar

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly desecrating Sri Gutka Sahib in Jalandhar’s Rama Mandi area on Sunday. Accused has been identified as Varinder Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura colony. (Representational Photo)

Accused has been identified as Varinder Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura colony.Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Central Jalandhar, Nirmal Singh, said the incident happened around 9:30am on Sunday when the accused allegedly entered into the gurdwara premises and took Sri Gutka Sahib on the pretext of reading it.

“He came out and started tearing and scattering pages of religious book on the street. He was immediately apprehended by the locals,” he said. The case has been registered against the accused under section 295A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) of Indian Penal Code.