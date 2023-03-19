Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 40-year-old man found hanging from tree in Chandigarh

40-year-old man found hanging from tree in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 19, 2023 05:04 AM IST

As per investigators, the deceased, 40, had come to Chandigarh from Solan around a month back in search of job and was addicted to alcohol

Hours after a Dadumajra resident left home after an altercation with his wife, his body was found hanging from a tree near the garbage dumping ground in Sector 38 on Saturday morning, police said.

The body the deceased has been kept in the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The body has been kept in the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. The autopsy will be conducted on Sunday. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.

