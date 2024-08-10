 42 HPS officers reshuffled in Haryana - Hindustan Times
42 HPS officers reshuffled in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 11, 2024 06:12 AM IST

As per orders, Satish Kumar was posted as assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Panipat, Anirudh Chauhan was posted as ACP, Jhajjar, Virender Singh was posted as ACP, Gurugram, Harinder Kumar as deputy superintendent of police, Hisar

The Haryana government on Saturday issued posting and transfer orders of 42 Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers.

As per orders, Satish Kumar was posted as assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Panipat, Anirudh Chauhan was posted as ACP, Jhajjar, Virender Singh was posted as ACP, Gurugram, Harinder Kumar as deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Hisar.

Randhir Singh was posted as DSP, Kurukshetra, Rishi Kant was posted as ACP, Sonepat, Ashish Chaudhary was posted as DSP, Yamunanagar, Devender Singh was posted as DSP, second battalion HAP, Madhuban, Vijay Kumar as DSP, Ambala, Rajinder Kumar as DSP, Yamunanagar.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
