420 fresh cases push Haryana's Covid-19 tally to 275,557
Haryana reported three coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, pushing the toll to 3,077, while the infection count rose to 2,75,557 with 420 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.
A fatality each was reported from Gurugram, Faridabad and Kurukshetra districts.
The fresh cases were reported from districts including Gurugram (81) and Kurukshetra (79), according to the bulletin.
The number of active cases stands at 3,212 in the state. Haryana has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 97.72 per cent, it said.
