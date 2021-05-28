44% of all Covid patients at Ambala in 26-45 age group

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, Ambala district has reported the highest number of cases among the 26-45 age group while the maximum fatalities pertained to those aged 46 years and above, according to the health department data.

It showed that till May 22, the district had recorded a total of 28,551 cases, of which 12,440 cases (44%) were from the 26-45 age bracket, followed by 10,065 (35%) from 46 years and above population, 4,400 (15%) from the 15-25 age group, while the remaining 1,626 (6%) were children below the age of 14 years.

The caseload among the 26-45 group remained the highest this month as well with the said adult population accounting for almost half of the cases reported between May 8 and May 22. According to the data, out of the 4,841 cases reported in both urban and rural regions in the 15-day period, 2,322 pertained to the said age group.

However, the category accounted for merely 16% (76) of the total 468 deaths recorded till Thursday. Patients above the age of 46 made up for 83% (389) of the fatalities, three patients in the 15-25 group succumbed to the virus. All children below 14 years beat the virus.

Venturing out, late jabs shot up caseload

When quizzed about the possible reasons for the high caseload among the 26-45 group, district epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari observed that other than late vaccination, the said population remained mostly exposed to the virus due to employment reasons.

“People of this age group could not remain confined to their homes due to employment and other work. Though the mortality rate in the said group is low as compared to the elderly group, the department’s analysis has shown that half of those who died due in the second Covid wave after March 1 were working in the private sector,” the doctor said.

According to the civil surgeon, the active caseload dropped to 948 as 106 fresh infections and 165 recoveries were reported on Thursday. The death rate rose to 1.58% with five more fatalities on the day.