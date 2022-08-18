44-year-old man succumbs to Covid in Chandigarh, 8th death this month
Chandigarh recorded a Covid-related fatality for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, taking its toll this month to eight, compared to four last month.
The patient, a 44-year-old man from Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, died at GMCH, Sector 32. Though he was fully vaccinated against the virus, he was suffering from respiratory failure and chronic liver disease.
Health experts cautioned that most of the people dying in Chandigarh were either elderly or had co-morbidities. Hence, more caution must be exercised by them and their family members.
Meanwhile, after staying below 200 for the past five days, tricity’s Covid cases jumped to 216 on Wednesday.
As many as 89 people tested positive in Mohali, 67 in Chandigarh and 60 in Panchkula.
With this, tricity’s active caseload also rose from 1,102 to 1,148 over the past hours — in the first spike since August 2.
At 520, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 427 and Panchkula with 201.
Truck claims scooterist’s life near Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake
A 35-year-old scooterist was killed after being hit by a truck near the Sukhna Lake light point on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as a resident of Phase 1, Monti, Ram Darbar. Police said he was working with a private company. Police received information about the accident around 7.30 am. The injured scooterist was rushed to PGIMER, where he was declared brought dead.
Out to save friend from goons, youth hacked to death in Kharar
A 26-year-old youth was murdered by a group of goons after Bunty went to rescue his friend who was being assaulted by them in Kharar's Barmajra village on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to his mother, Mamta, they were home around 12.45 am, when Bunty got an alarming call from his friend that he was being beaten up by some men. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras, police said.
Mohali: Vigilance Bureau arrests revenue official for seeking ₹8,000 bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested a revenue official for accepting ₹8,000 as bribe from a booth owner to issue hThe accused, Amrik Singhthe no-objection certificate. The accused, Amrik Singh, is posted as kanungo at the office of director, abadkari, at Punjab Mandi Bhawan in Sector 65. DSP Ajay Kumar of Vigilance Bureau's flying squad that caught the accused said they had received a complaint from a Ludhiana resident, Kuldeep Singh.
Chandigarh: 3 cops suspended for seeking bribe to let off drug accused
The Chandigarh Police have suspended three police personnel who were accused of seeking bribe to let off a woman caught with drugs. All three cops — head constable Rajbir Singh, senior constable Rajesh and constable Neeraj — are posted at the Sector-39 police station. According to police sources, the trio had apprehended a woman last week after recovering drugs from her possession.
19-year-old hacked to death in Panchkula, four held
A 19-year-old youth was hacked to death by a group of eight to nine men over an old rivalry in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, on Tuesday. The deceased, Rajesh, alias Kaaku, lived in Rajiv Colony. Cracking the case within 24 hours, police arrested four of the accused on Wednesday. Police said as per the victim's brother Sunny, a sanitation worker, Rajesh had an altercation with Sumit, alias Vicky, and Raju from Sonepat roughly a month ago.
