4-5 additional security personnel for Haryana MLAs who received threat calls

In the wake of five Haryana MLAs allegedly receiving threat calls recently, assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday held a meeting with top brass of the state police and it was decided that they will be protected by four or five additional security personnel.

The speaker held a meeting with DGP PK Agrawal, additional DGP, CID, Alok Mittal, ADGP (law and order) Sandeep Khirwar and IG (security) Saurabh Singh.

He has also asked the officials concerned to conduct a high-level inquiry into the threatening calls and messages received by the MLAs.

The speaker has also given instructions to review the security of other MLAs.

Haryana has a 90-member state assembly.

State home minister Anil Vij had on Sunday said all these calls to legislators were being made from abroad.

Vij said the matter has been handed over to the special task force for further investigation and he is monitoring the developments connected with the probe on a daily basis.

Notably, while one MLA who received threat call is from the BJP, the remaining four are from main opposition Congress and most of the calls pertain to extortion threats made over mobile phones of the legislators from unknown numbers.

Speaker Gupta said those who threaten to kill the elected representatives of the people are directly challenging the democratic system.

He said that MLA is not just a person, but he or she is the representative of lakhs of people. The legislator is committed to protecting the interests of these people, he said.

He said the MLAs raise a variety of public issues and if they gets such threats, then they will not be able to fulfil their responsibility properly.

Gupta asked the top officers of the police department to ensure the safety of the public representatives at all costs.