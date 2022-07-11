4-5 additional security personnel for Haryana MLAs who received threat calls
In the wake of five Haryana MLAs allegedly receiving threat calls recently, assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday held a meeting with top brass of the state police and it was decided that they will be protected by four or five additional security personnel.
The speaker held a meeting with DGP PK Agrawal, additional DGP, CID, Alok Mittal, ADGP (law and order) Sandeep Khirwar and IG (security) Saurabh Singh.
He has also asked the officials concerned to conduct a high-level inquiry into the threatening calls and messages received by the MLAs.
The speaker has also given instructions to review the security of other MLAs.
Haryana has a 90-member state assembly.
State home minister Anil Vij had on Sunday said all these calls to legislators were being made from abroad.
Vij said the matter has been handed over to the special task force for further investigation and he is monitoring the developments connected with the probe on a daily basis.
Notably, while one MLA who received threat call is from the BJP, the remaining four are from main opposition Congress and most of the calls pertain to extortion threats made over mobile phones of the legislators from unknown numbers.
Speaker Gupta said those who threaten to kill the elected representatives of the people are directly challenging the democratic system.
He said that MLA is not just a person, but he or she is the representative of lakhs of people. The legislator is committed to protecting the interests of these people, he said.
He said the MLAs raise a variety of public issues and if they gets such threats, then they will not be able to fulfil their responsibility properly.
Gupta asked the top officers of the police department to ensure the safety of the public representatives at all costs.
-
BMC says potholes declined by 30% in past one year
Mumbai: As per the data shared by civic officials, the number of potholes reported in the past year has declined by 30%. Between April 1 and July 7, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation filled 7,211 potholes, while 10,199 potholes were reported in Mumbai during the same period last year, the data states. Mumbai has a road network of 1,200 kilometres, out of which civic officials have said more than 900 km have already been concretised.
-
Under construction sea wall at Aksa Beach flouts NGT directions, say activists
Mumbai: Ongoing construction of an anti-erosion sea wall at Aksa Beach by the Maharashtra Maritime Board flouts National Green Tribunal directions issued earlier this year barring such activities across all coastal states in India, activists have alleged. The MMB, however, has continued reclaiming a portion of the sand dunes between Aksa Beach and INS Hamla, which according to environmentalists is one of the few remaining locations in Mumbai to host a thriving sand dune ecosystem.
-
Delhi govt launches WhatsApp chatbot to answer queries on e-vehicles
From how to procure e-vehicles to their price range and incentives, the Delhi government's Whatsapp chatbot can answer all possible queries of people of the city looking for information on electric vehicles. The chatbot also sent out random messages on Sunday and people have emailed the government with queries on e-vehicles. The government has collaborated with Whatsapp for the chatbot, Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra added. The senior officer said they would keep working to improve the chatbot.
-
Yogi Adityanath inspects preparations for Bundelkhand Expressway inauguration by PM Modi on July 16
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Jalaun district on Monday to inspect the final preparations for inauguration of the 296.07 km Bundelkhand Expressway on July 16 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the inspection, Awanish Awasthi, chief executive officer of UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority, and several other officials were also present. Total length of fully access controlled expressway is 296.07 Km. Bundelkhand Expressway is four-lane wide (expandable to six lanes).
-
Lucknow’s LuLu Mall witnesses rush a day after inauguration by CM
A large crowd turned up at LuLu Mall on Monday for shopping after it opened to the public. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated LuLu Mall on Sunday at the mega opening ceremony and took a tour of the mall in a golf cart driven by owner of the LuLu Group International, Yusuffali MA. Members of Parliament from Kerala, the home state of the group's owner, also attended the event.
