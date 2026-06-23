₹4,500-cr Smart City audit: Amritsar’s ₹304-cr Wi-Fi network under scrutiny

More than a year after the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) concluded, a Right to Information (RTI) response shows that Punjab spent ₹4,485.66 crore on 204 projects across Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar. Among the most striking outlays is a ₹304.22-crore public Wi-Fi network in Amritsar’s Walled City, marking it as one of the state’s costliest digital infrastructure investments. Amritsar topped the state’s expenditure chart at ₹1,911.06 crore across 44 Smart City projects. (HT File)

The data, obtained from the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) by Sangrur-based advocate and RTI activist Kamal Anand, offers a financial breakdown of the flagship central scheme, which officially ended on March 31, 2025.

Though the timeline has lapsed, records show that local Smart City special purpose vehicles (SPVs) continued submitting utilisation certificates up until March 2026, indicating prolonged financial reconciliation well beyond the mission’s closure.

Amritsar leads spending

Amritsar topped the state’s expenditure chart at ₹1,911.06 crore across 44 projects. Its single largest allocation was a ₹450-crore gas pipeline, followed by the ₹304.22-crore Walled City Wi-Fi network, ₹118.65 crore for smart roads, and ₹35.87 crore for LED street lighting.

Ludhiana followed with ₹1,388.56 crore across 82 projects, prioritising environmental remediation. This included ₹250 crore to rejuvenate the polluted Buddha Nullah and over ₹74 crore to clear legacy waste at the Jamalpur dumpsite.

Jalandhar recorded the lowest spend at ₹1,186.04 crore for 78 projects, led by a ₹390-crore bulk surface water supply scheme and a ₹74.98-crore Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

Amritsar municipal commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said the public Wi-Fi project under Smart City was fully operational along the Heritage Street and was providing seamless connectivity to users. He added that the project had already been completed across other designated locations in the city and was functioning efficiently, offering reliable high-speed internet services to residents and visitors alike.

“Most Smart City projects across Punjab have already been completed, while the remaining works are in the final stages and are expected to be finished by the end of this year. The delays were primarily caused by disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic and certain technical challenges encountered during execution. We have already received utilisation certificates for the majority of the completed projects,” said Deepti Uppal, CEO, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC).