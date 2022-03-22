451 women BSF recruits pass out from Hoshiarpur training centre
Hoshiarpur: As many as 451 women recruits of two batches, passed out of the Border Security Force (BSF) subsidiary training centre, Kharkan, in Hoshiarpur, on Monday after completing their training.
The attestation ceremony was presided over by Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit. The chief guest, who was flanked by centre in-charge inspector general Madhusudan Sharma and commandant SS Mand, took salute from the marching recruits.
Addressing the pass-outs, the governor applauded them for choosing the BSF as a career option, adding that they would inspire other girls to shed reservations and join the forces. He exhorted them to perform their field duty courageously and wished them luck.
The governor also awarded medals to the recruits who performed exceptionally well in various subjects. Madhavi Kumar and Mukta Bheemraj were adjudged the overall best trainees in their respective batches. Best in drill, recruit Sushmita Malik led the passing out parade.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics