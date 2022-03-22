451 women BSF recruits pass out from Hoshiarpur training centre

Hoshiarpur: As many as 451 women recruits of two batches, passed out of the Border Security Force (BSF) subsidiary training centre, Kharkan, in Hoshiarpur, on Monday after completing their training.

The attestation ceremony was presided over by Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit. The chief guest, who was flanked by centre in-charge inspector general Madhusudan Sharma and commandant SS Mand, took salute from the marching recruits.

Addressing the pass-outs, the governor applauded them for choosing the BSF as a career option, adding that they would inspire other girls to shed reservations and join the forces. He exhorted them to perform their field duty courageously and wished them luck.

The governor also awarded medals to the recruits who performed exceptionally well in various subjects. Madhavi Kumar and Mukta Bheemraj were adjudged the overall best trainees in their respective batches. Best in drill, recruit Sushmita Malik led the passing out parade.