45-year-old woman falls to death from Zirakpur condo

A 45-year-old woman died after she fell from the 11th floor of Maya Garden Society, Zirakpur, on Saturday. A 45-year-old woman died after she fell from the 11th floor of Maya Garden Society, Zirakpur, on Saturday. (HT File)

The deceased was a native of Jagadhri, Haryana, and was visiting her brother here.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to the police, while she was standing on the balcony of her brother’s flat when she slipped and fell on the fifth floor. She was rushed to Dera Bassi civil hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police handed over the body to her kin after autopsy on Sunday.

2-year-old boy falls from second floor, dies

A two-year-old boy died after falling off the second floor of a house in Balongi on Sunday.

After the neighbours raised the alarm, the parents, who are migrant labourers, rushed their son to a local civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The victim’s father said that the toddler had slipped while peeping down from between the grilles.