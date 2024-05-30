46% women electors came out to cast their vote in Haryana on May 25

According to CEO Anurag Agarwal total turnout stood at 64.80% According to CEO Anurag Agarwal total turnout stood at 64.80%. (HT Photo)

Forty six per cent registered women voters came out to vote on May 25 in Haryana even as the total voter turnout was recorded at 64.80%, according to chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal, who blamed “heatwave” for the dip in the poll percentage in comparison to 2019 parliamentary elections when 70% of the total votes were polled.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Four days after the polling was held on May 25 for 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the sixth phase, the CEO Agarwal on Wednesday released the revised and final poll percentage and constituency-wise voter turnout.

“...Haryana recorded an average voter turnout of 64.80%...Comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure smooth counting in the state on June 4,” said the CEO in a statement, adding that a two-layer security system is in place in the strong rooms.

“The voter turnout was slightly lower than the previous election due to the heatwave,” he added

As per the data, the highest 47% women cast their vote in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the CEO, in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, the voter turnout was 67.01% with 6,36,532 men, 5,65,857 women and 12 voters in the ‘other’ category casting their votes. The total number of voters in Kurukshetra was 17,94,300.

The Sirsa seat recorded the highest 69.77% voter turnout where 13,51,932 votes were polled (7,29,125 men, 6,22,786 women and 21 ‘other’ category) of the total 19,37,689 votes.

Similarly, in Ambala constituency 67.43% (13,44,503) votes were polled. This included 7,23,622 men, 6,20,875 women and 6 voters in the ‘other’ category.

The CEO said that the Hisar seat recorded 65.27% voter turnout with 6,36,644 men and 5,32,137 women among the 11,68,784 voters who cast their votes. The total number of voters in Hisar was 17,90,722, including three, in the ‘other’ category.

In Karnal out of 21,04,229 total voters; 13,41,174 exercised their voting rights, resulting in a 63.74 % polling. While 7,21,745 were men, 6,19,410 women and 19 voters were in the ‘other’ category.

In Sonepat, the voter turnout was 63.44% with 11,20,791 voters pressing the EVM buttons. Among those who voted in Sonepat were 6,10,295 men, 5,10,488 women, and eight in the ‘other’ category. The total number of voters in Sonipat was 17,66,624.

In Rohtak parliamentary constituency 1,241,201 voters cast their votes, resulting in a voter turnout of 65.68%. This included 668,815 men, 572,384 women, and two voters in the ‘other’ category. The total number of voters in Rohtak was 1,889,844.

The Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat recorded a 65.39% turnout with 1,172,526 voters casting their vote. This included 627,622 men, 544,903 women, and one in the ‘other’ category. The total number of voters in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh was 1,793,029.

While in Gurgaon 62.03% votes were polled (858,499 men, 737,734 women, and seven voters in the ‘other’ category), in Faridabad the voter turnout was 60.52%. A total of 1,470,649 votes were polled in Faridabad that included 814,402 men, 656,241 women, and six in the ‘other’ category. The total number of voters in Faridabad was 2,430,212.