Ludhiana: 47-yr-old labourer held for raping 11-year-old niece

The Jamalpur police arrested a 47-year-old labourer for raping his 11-year-old niece for a month. The girl was living with her grandmother as her father was lodged in a jail following an assault case, while her mother had died a couple of years ago. 47-yr-old labourer held for raping 11-year-old niece at Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of the aunt of the minor girl. The girl narrated the incident to her following which the woman lodged a complaint with the police.

In her statements to the police, the woman stated that her brother-in-law is lodged in a jail while his wife has already died. Due to this the girl was living with her grandmother. On Friday she went to see the girl, who was scared. When asked, the girl narrated the ordeal she was going through.

The girl stated that the accused used to take her to his house in Chidi Chowk and used to rape her. It has been going on for the past one month. The accused also threatened her to keep mum.

Sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that the police have lodged an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape) 376-AB (rape on woman under twelve years of age), 376-C (sexual intercourse by person in authority), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have arrested the accused.

Are our children safe at home?

On May 29, an auto mechanic was arrested for molesting his minor daughter. The victim alleged that her father was molesting her and her elder sister for a long time.

On May 17, A factory worker was arrested for allegedly raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter repeatedly for the last six months.

On April 23, a factory worker was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his minor stepdaughter and threatening to sell her.

On April 16, a Nepalese food seller was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old daughter of his live-in partner in Janta Nagar

On March 21, the city police had booked a Bachittar Nagar resident for allegedly raping his nine-year-old stepdaughter.

