484 Panchvati parks being set up in Himachal: Minister
Aimed at providing an exclusive space for connecting senior citizens to nature, providing access to physical activity opportunities and serving as a safe space for making social connections at no cost, the Himachal Pradesh government is setting up 484 new Panchavati parks across the state.
Rural development minister Virender Kanwar said the scheme to set up such parks was started in 2020 under which four to six parks are proposed to be set up in lush green land of each development block of the state.
These are being setup to facilitate senior citizens to unwind and work out in a lush green environment near their homes, aimed at light cardio exercises and gentle strength training to promote healthy aging.
So far work on setting up parks on 284 locations is in full swing while 200 parks sites have been identified and 57 such parks have already been constructed.
Each park will benefit around 50,000 people in rural areas by keeping ageing populations healthy for longer than ever before. The state government has spent a sum of ₹15.66 crore on the construction of panchvati parks in the state since the year 2020.
Postpone plastic ban by a year: Punjab traders’ body
Raising hue and cry over the ban imposed on single-use plastic items in absence of a proper alternative and goods and services tax imposed on non-branded pre-packaged and labelled food items, a delegation of Punjab Pradesh beopar Mandal (PPBM) submitted a memorandum with deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday.
Despite collecting ₹31 crore as cow cess, Ludhiana MC fails to rein in stray cattle menace
Despite collecting around ₹31 crore as cow cess in the past five years, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has failed to find a solution for the stray cattle menace, which has resulted in multiple mishaps on city roads and even led to loss of lives. MC has been collecting cow cess since 2017 and ₹30.95 crore was recovered as tax till May 31 this year.
Amid turmoil, LIP councillors stare at uncertain future ahead of Ludhiana MC elections
With the municipal elections expected to be held by the end of the year, Lok Insaaf Party councillors in Ludhiana are staring at political oblivion as the party has taken a serious hit after the defeat of the Bains brothers in the assembly elections and subsequent arrest of LIP chief Simarjeet Singh Bains in an alleged rape case.
Increase in applications for registration of new projects: UP RERA
LUCKNOW The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has received 125 applications for registration of new projects, from January till June this year. Around 66% of these are from non-NCR districts and 34% from the NCR region, said authorities. Around 75% of the applications are of residential category. The remaining are for commercial and mixed-land used projects, said RERA officials. In NCR, Ghaziabad and Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar are favoured destinations for developers.
Ludhiana: Woman ends life, husband, in-laws booked for abetment to suicide
The local Government Railway Police have booked a man, his mother and sister for abetment to suicide after his 36-year-old wife had ended her life by jumping in front of a train in Sahnewal on July 14. GRP earlier had initiated inquest proceedings in the case after the victim was identified by her husband. Later, the driver of the train had told police that the woman had committed suicide and it was not an accident.
