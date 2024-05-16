4kg heroin, 27k litre liquor seized since poll code implementation in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police have seized 4.8 kg heroin, 249.5 gm opium and a whopping 27,000 litres of liquor since the model code of conduct came into force in Chandigarh on March 16 ahead of the June 1 Lok Sabha elections. As many as 29 FIRs have been registered and 44 individuals have been arrested for their involvement in drug-related offences in Chandigarh. (HT file photo for representation purpose)

The seizures also include 725 opium plants, 228 gm ice (crystal meth), 2 kg charas and 52.6 kg ganja.

As per official records, 39 FIRs have been also been lodged in connection with liquor-related offences. The seized quantity of liquor stands at a staggering 27,047.50 litres, including 750 ml bottles (9,022), halves (179), quarters (2615) and beer bottles (30,084). So far, 44 individuals have been arrested for involvement in these activities.

According to official reports, cash amounting to ₹13,08,800 has also been seized during these operations.

“We have started sealing borders and set up check points to check any illegal activity. CRPF has been deployed and IB operations are ongoing in view of the elections,” said UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur.

Police are also keeping a close eye on 1,870 individuals who either have a criminal record or are deemed likely to cause law and order issues. Taking preventive action under Sections 107/150, 107/151 and 110 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), police have bound over these individuals anticipating breach of peace.