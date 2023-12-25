4th global alumni meet: Panjab University gets 6 cr in donations from old students

Panjab University (PU) secured around ₹6 crore in funding from old students during the fourth global alumni meet held on Saturday. While this is terribly short of their target of ₹100 crore, the varsity is expecting more contributions from alumni in the coming days. Panjab University alumni of the physics department at the global alumni meet on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per dean, alumni relations, Anupama Sharma, the highest donation was of ₹3.5 crore, made by Arun Verma, chairman and CEO of Nova Asset Management, USA. A plaque with his name was also unveiled at Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology. Paul Oswal, chairman and MD of Vardhman Group has donated ₹1 crore to the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET). Rajya Sabha member Vikram Sahney donated ₹1 crore during the main event on Saturday. Another alumnus, Om Jindal, who had studied at the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) donated $50,000 ( ₹41.5 lakh).

Sharma added, “Many other alumni and some batches were also interested in contributing money or starting an endowment fund. More contributions can be expected in the coming days.”

While Kiran Bedi, in her address, had raised the demand for the date of the alumni meet to be fixed, Sharma said she will take this up with the vice-chancellor now.

Around 1,700 alumni showed up for the event on Saturday out of which 1,300 attended the main event at the Law Auditorium, where Vice-President of India and PU chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest.