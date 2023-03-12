4-time MLA Nirmal Singh announces to contest from Ambala City

Four-time MLA Nirmal Singh, now in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday announced that he will re-contest from the Ambala City assembly constituency. Four-time MLA Nirmal Singh, now in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday announced that he will re-contest from the Ambala City assembly constituency. (HT Photo)

He said this while addressing party workers at “Sathi Sammelan” here, a day after AAP’s state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta announced to run a mega membership drive under which the party workers will work in every village and ward to enroll more members into the party fold.

“In the last assembly election in 2019, I contested as an Independent candidate and polled over 56,000 votes. I am grateful to the people for the support and I will contest from the City constituency in the upcoming election too,” he said.

At the meeting, the AAP leader also criticised the BJP-JJP government for “unemployment and rising crime”, while his daughter and party’s north Haryana convener Chitra Sarwara launched the membership drive.

Nirmal asked the workers to start working for the elections from now onwards and strengthen the party base.

A former minister and Congress leader, Nirmal has been victorious from the Naggal seat of Ambala district in 1982, 1991, 1996 and 2005 till its delimitation and the addition of areas into Cantt, City, Mullana and Naraingarh constituencies.

He joined AAP in April last year, thus merging his two-year-old political outfit Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) with AAP.

In the 2019 elections, he was seeking a Congress ticket for his daughter from Ambala Cantonment against sitting MLA and BJP’s firebrand leader Anil Vij in the 2019 assembly elections, but was denied by state chief Kumari Selja.

Irked over the decision, both Nirmal and Chitra contested unsuccessfully as independents from City and Cantt constituencies, respectively. They gained a sizable vote, and it was a neck-on-neck against BJP’s Aseem Goel in City.

However, it will be interesting to see how the election scenario evolves in the coming months in Ambala as Vij, a political heavyweight, and his counterpart Goel, will also seek re-election.