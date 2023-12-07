5 die in two bus accidents in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Three motorcycle-borne persons were killed when a bus hit their two-wheeler on the Garhshankar-Chandigarh road near Panam village in Hoshiarpur district on Thursday. Two men died when a bus hit their tractor near Mukerian on the Jalandhar-Pathankot GT Road on Thursday. (Representational photo)

The deceased were identified as Hemraj, 45, Raman, 36 and Joginder, all residents of Panch Nanglan. They were going towards Rupnagar.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The bus driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Deputy superintendent of police Daljit Singh Khakh said a case has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the absconding driver.

In another accident, Parvin Kumar and Rakesh Kumar, both residents of Nathuwal village, died when a private bus hit their tractor near Mukerian on the Jalandhar-Pathankot GT Road, 65km from Hoshiarpur, police said.