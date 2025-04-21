5 landlords in Burail booked for flouting tenant verification norms

Five landlords in Burail, Sector 45, were booked for allegedly operating over 180 rental units without adhering to mandatory police verification norms. The action followed a special drive launched by Police Post-Burail, during which several tenants were found living in congested accommodations without valid identity proof or clearance from authorities. Five premises in Burail were found to be housing tenants without valid identity documents and without undergoing mandatory police verification. (HT File)

According to the police, five premises were found to be housing tenants without valid identity documents and without undergoing mandatory police verification.

The FIR has been registered against Gyan Singh, 58, operating 40 and 28 rooms, Kehar Singh, 75, operating 48 rooms, Satpal, 47, operating eight rooms and six shops, Pradyuman Singh, 58, operating 10 and 22 rooms and Bhupinder Singh, 58, also operating 10 and 22 rooms.

They have been booked under Section 223 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at the Sector-34 police station. Under Section 223, if the disobedience results in minor obstruction or annoyance, the punishment can be up to six months of simple imprisonment or a fine of ₹2,500, or both. If the disobedience causes danger to life or safety, the person can face up to one year of imprisonment or a fine of ₹5,000, or both.

“This drive sends a clear message that there will be zero tolerance for violations of tenant verification norms. Landlords have a legal and social responsibility to ensure proper background checks of those living in their properties,” said UT senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur.

As part of the drive, tenant information sheets are also being issued for further verification of the character and antecedents of tenants in the area.