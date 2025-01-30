5 Ludhiana businessmen booked for tax evasion

The state goods and services tax (GST) department has conducted multiple raids across the city, leading to registration of cases against five businessmen on tax evasion charges. GST state inspector Jaspal Singh filed a complaint against Juneja Hosiery after multiple ‘fraudulent’ GST bills were found during an inspection. (Representational image)

According to the first-information reports (FIR), the accused allegedly generated fake GST bills and evaded tax payments. Officials said the crackdown is part of the state’s efforts to curb revenue losses due to fraudulent practices.

A case was registered against the unit’s owner, Prabhjot Singh Juneja from New Bajwa Nagar, Ghati Mohalla, and his associate, at the division number 4 police station.

The accused were booked under Section 132 of the GST Act, and sections 319, 318, 336, 337, 338, 340 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

GST officer Ashwani Kumar filed a complaint at the Sahnewal police station against Shiv Shakti Enterprises and Surinder Kumar. The accused allegedly generated fake GST bills using forged documents and failed to pay taxes.

A case was registered against Jaspal Bangar, owner of Shiv Shakti Enterprises, and Surinder Kumar under section 132 of the GST Act, and sections 406, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another case, the state GST department lodged a complaint against Amritpal Singh, the proprietor of Gurjas Arts, Gill Road at the division number 6 police station. A case was registered under sections 319, 318, 336, 337, 338, 340 and 61 of the BNS.

Officials said all the cases are under investigation to determine the extent of the fraud.