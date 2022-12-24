5 phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail inmates
Published on Dec 24, 2022 10:45 PM IST
Ludhiana Central Jail authorities on Friday recovered five mobile phones from as many inmates; two phones were also found abandoned in the jail bathroom
The accused are Hardeep Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Rajinder Singh, who are under trial; and Jaswinder Singh and Charanjit Singh, who have been convicted in separate cases. One phone each has been recovered from all of them.
A case under Section 52-A-(1) of the Prison Act has been registered against them at the Division Number 7 police station based on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Kuldeep Singh.
Two phones were also found abandoned in the jail bathroom.
