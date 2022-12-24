5 phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail inmates

Ludhiana Central Jail authorities on Friday recovered five mobile phones from as many inmates.

The accused are Hardeep Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Rajinder Singh, who are under trial; and Jaswinder Singh and Charanjit Singh, who have been convicted in separate cases. One phone each has been recovered from all of them.

A case under Section 52-A-(1) of the Prison Act has been registered against them at the Division Number 7 police station based on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Kuldeep Singh.

Two phones were also found abandoned in the jail bathroom.