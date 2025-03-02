5 smugglers held with 6kg heroin in Punjab

Five drug smugglers were arrested with 6 kg heroin in Punjab in two separate incidents on Saturday. Five drug smugglers were arrested with 6 kg heroin in Punjab in two separate incidents on Saturday. (Representational image)

The Amritsar police apprehended two drug smugglers, part of a trans-border smuggling racket, with 4kg heroin, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Karanpal Singh (37) and Ranjit Singh (36), both hailing from border villages situated in the jurisdiction of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran. Apart from recovering a big haul of heroin, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle,” officials added.

In a press release issued here, Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the notorious Pakistan-based smuggler used the Ferozepur sector to transport the drug consignment using drones. Further investigations are being conducted to establish backward and forward linkages in this case, the DGP said.

Sharing operation details, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on a tip-off, a police team under the supervision of ADCP (investigation) Navjot Singh conducted a special operation and apprehended accused persons at a checkpoint at Jhabal Road in Amritsar and recovered heroin from their possession.

The CP said that after receiving consignments from across the border, accused persons further sold them to peddlers across the state.

The CP emphasised that a detailed backwards and forward link investigation is being conducted to uncover the entire drug supply network, including suppliers, dealers and buyers. Efforts are also being made to determine the total quantity of drugs purchased and distributed by the arrested individuals, he added.

A case has been registered under section 21(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar, the CP added.

In another incident, the Ferozepur police arrested three drug smugglers with 2 kg of heroin on Saturday.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh said a police team was conducting patrolling and vehicle checking during which they got a tip-off that two individuals— Balkar Singh from Pojo Ke Hithar village and Gurmeet Singh from Gharka village in Fazilka district were involved in heroin smuggling and that the duo was carrying a large quantity of heroin.

The police set up a checkpoint near Nehar Guddar Dhundi and apprehended the accused and recovered 506 grams of heroin from Balkar Singh and 501 grams of heroin from Gurmeet Singh besides a bike.

During preliminary investigation, duo allegedly revealed the involvement of a third person, Lakhwinder Singh from Sethan Wala village in Ferozepur, following which the police arrested Lakhwinder Singh and recovered 1 kg of heroin along with another motorcycle.

A case was registered under sections 21 & 29 of the NDPS Act at the local Lakho Ke Behram police station. The accused were produced in court, and police obtained their remand for further interrogation, during which more revelations are expected.