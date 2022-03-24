5 test Covid positive in Chandigarh tricity area, no fatality
The tricity’s Covid-19 cases continued to fluctuate with five fresh infections being reported on Wednesday, as against four cases on Tuesday.
A day after reporting no new case, Chandigarh reported two cases on Wednesday. Mohali also reported two cases while only one person was found infected in Panchkula. However, no Covid-related fatality was reported in the tricity for 21st consecutive day. It was on March 2 when the sole death of the month was reported from Mohali.
Meanwhile, the active cases dropped from 51 to 44 in the past 24 hours. Now, Chandigarh has 21 infected patients, Mohali 16 and Panchkula seven.
The daily positivity rate was 0.2% in Mohali, followed by 0.1% in Panchkula and Chandigarh.
The latest cases pushed Chandigarh’s Covid tally to 91,894, of which 90,708 have been cured and 1,165 have succumbed to the virus.
Mohali’s total count of 95,680 includes 94,516 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, of the total 44,127 positive patients, 43,706 have been cured and 414 have lost the battle to the virus.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics