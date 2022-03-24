5 test Covid positive in Chandigarh tricity area, no fatality

The tricity’s Covid-19 cases continued to fluctuate with five fresh infections being reported on Wednesday, as against four cases on Tuesday.

A day after reporting no new case, Chandigarh reported two cases on Wednesday. Mohali also reported two cases while only one person was found infected in Panchkula. However, no Covid-related fatality was reported in the tricity for 21st consecutive day. It was on March 2 when the sole death of the month was reported from Mohali.

Meanwhile, the active cases dropped from 51 to 44 in the past 24 hours. Now, Chandigarh has 21 infected patients, Mohali 16 and Panchkula seven.

The daily positivity rate was 0.2% in Mohali, followed by 0.1% in Panchkula and Chandigarh.

The latest cases pushed Chandigarh’s Covid tally to 91,894, of which 90,708 have been cured and 1,165 have succumbed to the virus.

Mohali’s total count of 95,680 includes 94,516 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, of the total 44,127 positive patients, 43,706 have been cured and 414 have lost the battle to the virus.