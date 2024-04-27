500 people rushed to safety after Ramban road sinking

A day after massive land subsidence damaged 24 houses in Pernote village and a 500-m road stretch between Ramban and Gool, at least 500 people have been shifted to safer places in government buildings and a panchayat ghar where they are being provided food, water, electricity and bedding, officials said. Houses damaged after massive landslides at Pernote village, in Ramban. (ANI)

Ramban deputy magistrate Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, who has set up a camp office near the affected site, said, “Around 500 people have been affected by the land subsidence. They have been shifted into government buildings and a Panchayat Ghar where they are being provided with water proof tents, food, water, electricity and beddings. We are also providing them with medical facilities.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He informed that the land subsidence has partially affected Pernote village besides causing extensive damage to a 500-m road stretch.

“Some part of the village has sunk causing damage to around two dozen houses. While connectivity between Ramban and Gool has been snapped following damage to the road, traffic of light motor vehicles has been diverted to an alternate link road,” said the DC.

“Responding swiftly to the road blockage on Ramban-Gool route at Pernote, we opened the Sumber-Digdole link road for light vehicles. This initiative ensured continued road connectivity and essential services for Gool sub division with NH-44,” he added.

Ambulances and medical teams have been kept on a standby and those ill in need of specialised medical treatment are being sent by train via Sangaldan to Banihal, he added.

The official informed that no restoration work has been initiated yet.

“We are waiting for the land mass movement to stabilise because men and machines have to be deployed for restoration work,” he said.

The deputy magistrate further informed that experts from IIT and GSI have been requisitioned to study the phenomenon and make their recommendations.

Earlier Friday morning, Chaudhary visited the houses affected by land sinking.

He personally interacted with affected families, assuring them of full support from the district administration.

On Thursday evening around 7.45 pm, 24 houses in Pernote village were damaged, a 500-metre stretch of a link road sunk and three to four HT electricity poles uprooted following the land subsidence.

The movement of traffic was stopped and residents of Pernote were rushed to safety.

Border Roads Organisation commanding officer SK Gautam said, “The area has Murree formation and has red soil, akin to Joshimath. Presently, a mass movement is on. We have requisitioned men and machinery, which are on a standby. We are waiting for the mass movement to stabilise. Thereafter, the repair and restoration work of the affected stretch can be taken up.”

Heavy rains had lashed the region, which is prone to land subsidence as the seepage of rainwater causes soil erosion.

The affected road is under the 52-Road Construction Company (RCC) GREF of Beacon

The area where land subsidence has taken place today, is 5 km from Ramban district headquarter.