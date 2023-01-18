50,000 illegal water-sewer connections under Ludhiana MC scanner

The municipal corporation (MC) is all set to tighten the noose around violators with illegal water-sewer connections. As per the property records available with MC, it is suspected that there are around 50,000 properties in the city with illegal connections.

The civic body will soon be commencing a drive to catch defaulters and impose hefty penalties on them. They will also snap violators’ connections if they fail to regularise them.

The directions were issued to officials during a meeting held at MC Zone A office on Wednesday.

As per the records, there are 4.35 lakh properties in the city, of which 60,000 are vacant plots, parks, etc. The water-sewer connections of around 3.25 properties are registered with the MC. It is suspected that the connections of the remaining 50,000 properties are illegal.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, meanwhile, has appealed to the public to get their connections regularised. “If the defaulters fail to show up, the civic body will be forced to commence a drive against them and impose hefty penalties,” she added.

Operations and maintenance cell superintendent engineer Ravinder Garg said the residents can get the connections regularised by visiting the civic body offices or consulting the junior engineers concerned, sub-divisional officers of their respective areas. The residents can also apply for connections online at mcludhiana.gov.in