Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 508 oxygen cylinders seized from Ambala factory
Nodal officer for oxygen supply in homes, Gauri Midha (right), along with police officials at the factory in Mandour village of Ambala. (HT PHOTO)
Nodal officer for oxygen supply in homes, Gauri Midha (right), along with police officials at the factory in Mandour village of Ambala. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

508 oxygen cylinders seized from Ambala factory

Nodal officer for O2 supply in homes, Gauri Midha, said the unit that manufactures heavy equipment for construction of railway overbridges were using O2 for industrial purposes
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 01:04 AM IST

The district administration seized 305 filled and 203 empty commercial oxygen cylinders from a factory in Mandour village of Ambala on Wednesday night, the police said.

Nodal officer for O2 supply in homes, Gauri Midha, said the unit that manufactures heavy equipment for construction of railway overbridges were using O2 for industrial purposes.

On taking legal action against the owners, Midha said, “The cylinders were seized and will be used to supply oxygen for infected patients. We’ve submitted a report to the deputy commissioner and he will take a call on any possible legal action.”

As per a government order, such cylinders will only be used for medical services till further notice. Last week, 33 such empty cylinders were seized from a small industrial unit in the Cantt area, but no legal action was taken.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.