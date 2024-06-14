509 get Pak visas to attend Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary

Pakistan has issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary, scheduled to be marked in Lahore from June 21 to 30, the Pakistan high commission stated. Among them are 316 names which were sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The issuance of pilgrim visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the committee had sent 339 passports but the Pakistan high commission denied visas to 23 pilgrims. “The jatha will leave for Pakistan on June 21,” he said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Besides attending the function, to be organised at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore, the jatha will also visit other historic gurdwaras, including Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib,” he added.

Apart from the SGPC, other Sikh organisations are also sending their groups to Pakistan.

The issuance of visas is covered under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.

Earlier this month, Pakistan issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in an event to mark the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev. In April, 2,843 Indians got visas for Baisakhi celebrations which took place in Pakistan from April 13 to 22.