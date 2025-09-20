50-hour chase: Police rescue 4-year-old girl abducted from Gurugram

Haryana Railway Police rescued a four-year-old girl abducted from Gurugram railway station within 50 hours, tracing her to Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh in a swift operation blending technology with ground action. As soon as the incident was reported, police officers formed 18 raiding teams, comprising police personnel and cyber experts. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a Haryana police spokesperson, the girl was kidnapped on September 16 when an unidentified man allegedly drugged her father and fled with the child. As soon as the incident was reported, police officers formed 18 raiding teams, comprising police personnel and cyber experts. They analysed CCTV footage from Gurugram to Anand Vihar and circulated the suspect’s images widely. The police teams were dispatched to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The breakthrough came at Pilibhit railway station, where the accused, sensing police activity, abandoned the child and fled. The girl was rescued unharmed, medically examined, and reunited with her family, police spokesperson said.

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur lauded the operation calling it “an example of sensitivity and efficiency” that restored public trust. “The Railway Police are not only discharging duties but also serving humanity by reuniting missing children with families and saving lives,” he said.

Police said that the local cooperation also played a key role, with Gurugram taxi and auto drivers assisting the investigation and highlighting police-public partnership as a force multiplier in crime control.

The spokesperson said that this rescue adds to a string of recent successes for GRP Haryana. In the past month alone, 24 trafficked children were saved, 23 separated minors reunited with families, and 11 people attempting suicide on railway tracks were rescued.