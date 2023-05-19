Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 50-yr-old woman dies by suicide, one booked

Ludhiana: 50-yr-old woman dies by suicide, one booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 19, 2023 11:32 PM IST

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the son of the victim, who stated that the accused was blackmailing his mother with some lewd videos of her

Blackmailed and humiliated by a man, a 50-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by setting herself on fire in Makkar colony of Dhandhari Kalan.

The complainant stated that his mother had gone to work on July 25, 2021 and did not return. They searched for her but to no avail. On April 29, his mother telephoned her and stated that the accused had held her captive. (Getty Images)

ASI Ram Murti, who is investigating the case, said the Sahnewal Police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Nishan Masih of Makkar Colony of Dhandhari Kalan, under section 306 of the IPC.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the son of the victim, who stated that the accused was blackmailing his mother with some lewd videos of her.

The complainant stated that his mother had gone to work on July 25, 2021 and did not return. They searched for her but to no avail. On April 29, his mother telephoned her and stated that the accused had held her captive.

She said that the accused had lewd videos of her and he was threatening to defame her by sending the videos to her relatives and daughter-in-law. The accused had held her captive for at least two years.

The complainant added that though her mother had returned home, the accused kept blackmailing her. On Thursday, her mother locked herself in the room and set herself on fire.

suicide
