51 lakh households to get zero power bill: Punjab CM

Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said around 51 lakh households in the state will receive zero electricity bill from September as the government has promised 600 units of free power per billing cycle starting from July 1.
He said all domestic consumers in the state will be eligible to get zero bill if their consumption is up to 600 units in every billing cycle. Punjab has a two-month billing cycle for power supply.
Mann said that this decision has been implemented from July 1, so the households that consume less than 600 units of power in billing cycle of July and August will not have to pay even a single penny for electricity consumption. In the state budget, a total power subsidy bill has been proposed at ₹15,845 crore as against ₹13,443 crore in 2021-22.
Punjab provides subsided power to various categories and out of which, the subsidy bill on account of free electricity to the farming sector alone is around ₹7,000 crore.
-
Punjab CM gives nod to state disaster mitigation fund
Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday gave nod to constitute the state disaster mitigation fund (SDMF) to tackle any unforeseen natural disaster effectively. The CM said the SDMF has been constituted under Section 48 1(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Mann said with the formation of this fund, projects related to mitigation measures will be launched in the state.
-
Reconsider your decision to support Sinha: Shivpal to Akhilesh
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav in a letter to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday appealed to him to reconsider his decision to support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the July 18 presidential election while referring to an old statement of Sinha calling SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav an “ISI agent”.
-
Punjab MC polls: No question of tie-up with SAD, says Ashwani Sharma
Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday rejected rumours of a possible alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Punjab. During his visit to Ludhiana to induct leaders from various parties into the BJP fold, Sharma said the party is in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) and are ready to fight municipal elections in the state.
-
Two caught trying to smuggle phone, drugs into Amritsar Central Jail
Two persons were caught trying to smuggle mobile phones, drugs and other banned items into the high-security Amritsar Central Jail. The accused have been identified as Yaqub Ali and Masqin of Vaironwal village of Goindwal Sahib subdivision in Taran Taran district. As per information, the Amritsar city police had got a tip-off about the plan to smuggle contraband into the jail and increased vigil.
-
Illegal meat factory case: Meerut police declare reward on ex-U.P. minister, his two sons
Police on Friday declared a reward of Rs 25,000 each on former U.P. minister Haji Yaqoob Qureshi and his two sons Imran and Feroz absconding since March 31 after a raid was conducted on Qureshi's meat factory which he had allegedly been running without renewal of its licence. Circle officer, Kotwali area, Arvind Chaurasia confirmed this. Both the properties are estimated to be worth Rs 125 crore, police said.
