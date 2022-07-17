51 lakh households to get zero power bill: Punjab CM

Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said around 51 lakh households in the state will receive zero electricity bill from September as the government has promised 600 units of free power per billing cycle starting from July 1.

He said all domestic consumers in the state will be eligible to get zero bill if their consumption is up to 600 units in every billing cycle. Punjab has a two-month billing cycle for power supply.

Mann said that this decision has been implemented from July 1, so the households that consume less than 600 units of power in billing cycle of July and August will not have to pay even a single penny for electricity consumption. In the state budget, a total power subsidy bill has been proposed at ₹15,845 crore as against ₹13,443 crore in 2021-22.

Punjab provides subsided power to various categories and out of which, the subsidy bill on account of free electricity to the farming sector alone is around ₹7,000 crore.