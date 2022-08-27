542-MW hydroelectric power: Himachal government signs agreement with NHPC, BBMB
Himachal government has entered into an agreement with NHPC and BBMB for construction of 500 megawatt Dugar Hydroelectric Project and 42 megawatt Baggi project
The Himachal Pradesh government has entered into an agreement with National Hydropower Corporation Ltd (NHPC) and Bhakhra-Beas Management Board (BBMB) for construction of 500 megawatt Dugar Hydroelectric Project and 42 megawatt Baggi project.
The agreement was signed in the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday.
Director energy Harikesh Meena signed the agreement on behalf of the state government whereas NHPC general manager (Power) Suresh Kumar and secretary of BBMB Satish Kumar Singla were the signatories on behalf of their respective enterprises.
Dugar project would be constructed by NHPC in Killar of Chamba district and the Baggi project by the BBMB in Baggi of Mandi district.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the estimated cost of Dugar Hydro Electric Project was ₹3987.34 crore. He said that about ₹ 59.81 crore would be contributed by the project developer under the local area development fund in the project affected area. He said that the construction of this project would be completed in 71 months.
The project was allotted to NHPC on August 7, 2018 and the MoU was signed on September 26, 2019. The Government of India gave technical approval to the detailed report of the project in April this year.
Thakur said Baggi Hydroelectric Project will be developed at a cost of ₹284.87 Cr. The project would generate 135.6 million units of electricity would annually and developers will contribute ₹ 4.21 crore under local area development fund.
Project would be completed in 30 months after, he said adding that Baggi Hydroelectric Project was allotted to BBMB on July 10, 2019 and the MoU was signed on November 8, 2019.
Chief minister said that in the implementation contract of the projects, a provision has been made to provide 12% free electricity to the government from the Baggi Hydroelectric Project and 4% to 25% from the Duggar Hydro Electric Project for 70 years. He said that 100 units of electricity per month would be provided to the affected families free of cost for 10 years. He said that construction of these projects would provide direct employment to about 4,300 people. He said that after the commissioning of these projects, the revenue from the sale of 1% additional electricity would be provided to the eligible families of the project affected area in cash till the project remains operational.
MP and state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, chief general manager NHPC Abhay Kumar Singh, chairman BBMB Sanjay Srivastava, director technical NHPC YK Choubey and other senior officers were present on the occasion.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
