542-MW hydroelectric power: Himachal government signs agreement with NHPC, BBMB

The Himachal Pradesh government has entered into an agreement with National Hydropower Corporation Ltd (NHPC) and Bhakhra-Beas Management Board (BBMB) for construction of 500 megawatt Dugar Hydroelectric Project and 42 megawatt Baggi project.

The agreement was signed in the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday.

Director energy Harikesh Meena signed the agreement on behalf of the state government whereas NHPC general manager (Power) Suresh Kumar and secretary of BBMB Satish Kumar Singla were the signatories on behalf of their respective enterprises.

Dugar project would be constructed by NHPC in Killar of Chamba district and the Baggi project by the BBMB in Baggi of Mandi district.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the estimated cost of Dugar Hydro Electric Project was ₹3987.34 crore. He said that about ₹ 59.81 crore would be contributed by the project developer under the local area development fund in the project affected area. He said that the construction of this project would be completed in 71 months.

The project was allotted to NHPC on August 7, 2018 and the MoU was signed on September 26, 2019. The Government of India gave technical approval to the detailed report of the project in April this year.

Thakur said Baggi Hydroelectric Project will be developed at a cost of ₹284.87 Cr. The project would generate 135.6 million units of electricity would annually and developers will contribute ₹ 4.21 crore under local area development fund.

Project would be completed in 30 months after, he said adding that Baggi Hydroelectric Project was allotted to BBMB on July 10, 2019 and the MoU was signed on November 8, 2019.

Chief minister said that in the implementation contract of the projects, a provision has been made to provide 12% free electricity to the government from the Baggi Hydroelectric Project and 4% to 25% from the Duggar Hydro Electric Project for 70 years. He said that 100 units of electricity per month would be provided to the affected families free of cost for 10 years. He said that construction of these projects would provide direct employment to about 4,300 people. He said that after the commissioning of these projects, the revenue from the sale of 1% additional electricity would be provided to the eligible families of the project affected area in cash till the project remains operational.

MP and state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, chief general manager NHPC Abhay Kumar Singh, chairman BBMB Sanjay Srivastava, director technical NHPC YK Choubey and other senior officers were present on the occasion.