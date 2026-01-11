5.5 kg heroin smuggled from Pak via drone seized in Ferozepur

The CIA Staff Ferozepur and the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 5.5 kg of heroin allegedly sent into India by Pakistani smugglers through a drone. The heroin was stuffed in 10 packets wrapped in yellow tape. (HT)

However, the traffickers who had arrived to collect the delivery managed to escape from the spot.

Revealing information, a police spokesmen said a police team was conducting routine checking on the road from Palla Megha village towards Bhamba Wala Mor village when they suddenly heard the sound of a drone.

The team immediately followed the direction of the drone and reached the link road connecting Bhamba Singh Wala village to the Dhanian area.

During surveillance, two suspicious persons were spotted near a tubewell in a wheat field, using mobile phone lights. When the police party moved in to apprehend them, the suspects took advantage of the darkness and fled from the spot.

Subsequently, a joint search operation was launched with the help of BSF personnel in the surrounding fields, leading to the recovery of 10 packets wrapped in yellow tape. The seized packets were found to contain 5.562 kg of heroin.

A case was registered against unidentified persons and further investigation is underway. Police are trying to ascertain who sent the consignment and who was supposed to receive it. Officials said the entire smuggling network behind the operation would be exposed soon.