 5.5kg gold seized in Jalandhar’s Shahkot - Hindustan Times
5.5kg gold seized in Jalandhar’s Shahkot

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Jalandhar : The state intelligence and preventive unit (SIPU), a division of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), recovered 5.5kg of unaccounted gold on Thursday.

Sukhjit Singh, SIPU head said the recovery was made from the Shahkot area in Jalandhar when acting on the tip-off, they intercepted the vehicle.

“During search, we recovered 5.5 kilogram of gold stacked in polythene bags. The vehicle occupants identified themselves as employees of Ludhiana-based jeweller. They failed to submit any documents pertaining to transportation of gold in such huge quantity,” he said.

He said the recovered gold has been seized and further investigation is on.

“The jeweller has been asked to appear before the GST unit and present the documents related to recovered gold. The election commission has also been informed about the recovery,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 5.5kg gold seized in Jalandhar’s Shahkot
