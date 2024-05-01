55-year-old man found dead in Panchkula park was murdered over 60,000 loan: Police

The 55-year-old man found bludgeoned to death at Silver Jubilee Park in Sector 5 on April 19 was murdered over a six-month-old loan of ₹60,000, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the accused repeatedly attacked the victim, Devinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 15, with a stone and brick at the park on April 18. (HT Photo)

Cracking the blind murder in 10 days, police have arrested two accused, identified as Manoj Kumar of Majri village, Sector 2, and Sonu of Singpura village, Zirakpur.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to police, they repeatedly attacked the victim, Devinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 15, with a stone and brick at the park on April 18.

“Devinder had taken ₹60,000 from Manoj and had been delaying the money’s return. On April 18, Devinder met Manoj at the park. There, they got into an argument and Manoj and his relative Sonu attacked Devinder,” said Arvind Kamboj, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Crime, while addressing the media.

While Manoj hit him with a stone, Sonu attacked him with a brick lying nearby.

Police said as Devinder collapsed, the accused kicked him in the chest and searched his pockets. They took his ATM card and a slip that bore the PIN, and withdrew ₹60,000 from his account.

As per police, Manoj had sold his land in his village in Uttar Pradesh and got ₹1.30 lakh for it. Manoj previously used to set up a roadside cart near Shiksha Sadan in Panchkula, where Devinder worked. Thus, both became acquaintances.

Six months ago, Devinder borrowed ₹60,000 from Manoj with the promise to return the money with interest. But he failed to clear the loan.

The victim’s father, Daryav Singh, a former education department employee and resident of Sector 11, had told police that due to a matrimonial dispute, Devinder was living alone in Sector 15, while his wife was residing in Baltana with their son. The couple’s daughter lives at Daryav’s house.

On April 18, Devinder had visited his house around 8 pm, as the family was planning to leave for Jind to attend a marriage the next day. Devinder later returned to his house in Sector 15, leaving his clothes behind.

In the morning, Daryav tried calling his son, but his mobile phone was switched off. Later, he received information about his murder.

On Daryav’s complaint, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

UPI transaction led police to accused

During investigation, police found a UPI transaction from the victim’s bank account to Manoj’s account that led them to the accused. Devinder had sent the money as interest on the borrowed money.

Following this, Manoj was arrested from Majri, while Sonu was arrested later on his disclosure.

The accused were produced before a court and sent to seven-day police remand.