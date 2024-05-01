 55-year-old man found dead in Panchkula park was murdered over ₹60,000 loan: Police - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

55-year-old man found dead in Panchkula park was murdered over 60,000 loan: Police

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 01, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Cracking the blind murder in 10 days, Panchkula police have arrested two accused, identified as Manoj Kumar of Majri village, Sector 2, and Sonu of Singpura village, Zirakpur

The 55-year-old man found bludgeoned to death at Silver Jubilee Park in Sector 5 on April 19 was murdered over a six-month-old loan of 60,000, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused repeatedly attacked the victim, Devinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 15, with a stone and brick at the park on April 18. (HT Photo)
According to police, the accused repeatedly attacked the victim, Devinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 15, with a stone and brick at the park on April 18. (HT Photo)

Cracking the blind murder in 10 days, police have arrested two accused, identified as Manoj Kumar of Majri village, Sector 2, and Sonu of Singpura village, Zirakpur.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to police, they repeatedly attacked the victim, Devinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 15, with a stone and brick at the park on April 18.

“Devinder had taken 60,000 from Manoj and had been delaying the money’s return. On April 18, Devinder met Manoj at the park. There, they got into an argument and Manoj and his relative Sonu attacked Devinder,” said Arvind Kamboj, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Crime, while addressing the media.

While Manoj hit him with a stone, Sonu attacked him with a brick lying nearby.

Police said as Devinder collapsed, the accused kicked him in the chest and searched his pockets. They took his ATM card and a slip that bore the PIN, and withdrew 60,000 from his account.

As per police, Manoj had sold his land in his village in Uttar Pradesh and got 1.30 lakh for it. Manoj previously used to set up a roadside cart near Shiksha Sadan in Panchkula, where Devinder worked. Thus, both became acquaintances.

Six months ago, Devinder borrowed 60,000 from Manoj with the promise to return the money with interest. But he failed to clear the loan.

The victim’s father, Daryav Singh, a former education department employee and resident of Sector 11, had told police that due to a matrimonial dispute, Devinder was living alone in Sector 15, while his wife was residing in Baltana with their son. The couple’s daughter lives at Daryav’s house.

On April 18, Devinder had visited his house around 8 pm, as the family was planning to leave for Jind to attend a marriage the next day. Devinder later returned to his house in Sector 15, leaving his clothes behind.

In the morning, Daryav tried calling his son, but his mobile phone was switched off. Later, he received information about his murder.

On Daryav’s complaint, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

UPI transaction led police to accused

During investigation, police found a UPI transaction from the victim’s bank account to Manoj’s account that led them to the accused. Devinder had sent the money as interest on the borrowed money.

Following this, Manoj was arrested from Majri, while Sonu was arrested later on his disclosure.

The accused were produced before a court and sent to seven-day police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 55-year-old man found dead in Panchkula park was murdered over 60,000 loan: Police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On