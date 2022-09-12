56,000 additional machines to be distributed in Punjab this year to deal with stubble burning
Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House in Ludhiana on Sunday, Dhaliwal said the agriculture department will distribute 56,000 additional machines at subsidised rates for in-situ management of stubble this season. This will take the tally of machines distributed in the state to 1,46,422. As many as 90,422 machines have already been provided since 2018.
Lashing out at the Centre for rejecting proposal to give ₹2,500 per acre incentive to farmers refraining from burning paddy residue, Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the focus of the state government is on providing machinery for in-situ management of stubble.
Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House in Ludhiana on Sunday, Dhaliwal said the agriculture department will distribute 56,000 additional machines at subsidised rates for in-situ management of stubble this season. This will take the tally of machines distributed in the state to 1,46,422. As many as 90,422 machines have already been provided since 2018.
He added after September 15, all the employees of agriculture department, including the director, will remain on ground to keep a check stubble burning.
Slamming the Centre for turning down proposal to provide cash incentive to farmers, the minister the state government had proposed to give ₹2,500 per acre to paddy growers and suggested that the Centre should pay ₹1,500 per acre while ₹500 per acre will be borne by both Punjab and Delhi governments equally.
On a question if the Punjab and Delhi governments will give their portion of incentive to the farmers, Dhaliwal said ₹1,000 will not be enough for farmers.
‘Scam by previous govt’
Dhaliwal further claimed that the previous government was involved in a ₹150 crore scam pertaining to distribution of subsidised machinery for stubble management. He alleged that dealers and big players got multiple subsidies by changing the registration number of the same machinery. “It was done under political patronage,” said Dhaliwal, adding that the file regarding the alleged scam has been sent to the CM office and documents/records are being verified. For transparency this year, the government has decided to mark the registration number on the machinery with laser technology.
-
Varanasi police attaches property of BSP MP
Police Commissionerate Varanasi on Sunday initiated the process to attach property of jailed mafia and BSP MP from Ghosi Atul Rai. A Satish Ganesh, commissioner of police, Varanasi, said the property attachment process has been initiated under the Gangster Act. As part of this, a huge vacant agricultural plot, at a prime location in Veerpur village under Bhawarkaul police station in Ghazipur has been attached. The plot is valued around Rs 60 lakh.
-
Punjab needs policy to end economic disparity among farmers: Sukhpal Singh
Agri-economist Sukhpal Singh, who is all set to take charge as the chairman of Punjab farmers' and farm workers' commission on Monday, said the state needs a long-term policy that focuses on giving benefits to poor and marginal farmers. “We need a policy which will remain effective for 10 to 20 years and address the economic disparities among farmers,” said Sukhpal.
-
At GBPSSI: Experts brainstorm over creating intellectual heritage, Mann Ki Baat
A brainstorming session, to initiate dialogue on 'creating intellectual heritage in India' was organised by Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute on its campus on Sunday. The event was conducted under the initiative of the Union Education ministry, called “Creative Intellectual Heritage” in collaboration with higher education to hold dialogue, document and research the process of making New India. GBPSSI director Prof Badri Narayan also outlined the role of universities in the development activities beyond academic discourse.
-
Not a pressure group to further SAD’s political goals: All India Sikh Students Federation faction
A faction of the All India Sikh Students Federation has taken strong exception to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukbir Singh Badal's announcement to revive the student body and asserted that they would not let go of its independent status. Badal's announcement had come following the recommendations of the Iqbal Singh Jhoonda Committee, formed to suggest course correction after SAD faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls.
-
Lucknow student who staged his kidnapping recovered from Delhi
A 15-year-old class 10 student, who went missing from his school in Rajajipuram locality since Saturday morning, scripted the story of his alleged kidnapping, police said after the minor was recovered from Delhi on Sunday. Additional deputy commissioner of police, west, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the police was put on alert after being informed about the alleged kidnapping of the minor boy, a student of a missionary school in Rajajipuram locality under Talkatora police station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics