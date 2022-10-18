56-yr-old man mowed down in Rewari

: A 56-year-old man was allegedly mowed down by a car when he asked some youth not to consume liquor outside his house in Kund Town in Rewari, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Dharampal Yadav. His nephew Sonu also suffered serious injuries in the attack. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

According to the police complaint filed by Yadav’s son Narender, some youth from Mandhan village of Alwar district in Rajasthan were consuming liquor at a shop located in front of his house on Sunday night. When his father objected to them, they boarded the car and hit the motorcycle on which his father and cousin were going to Kund police station to lodge a complaint against them.

“My father fell down on the road and the car ran over him,” he added.

Sub inspector Shish Ram said a case of murder has been lodged against the accused and a hunt has been launched to arrest them.