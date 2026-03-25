57k lives lost in road accidents in Haryana since 2014, reveals RTI

Data obtained through the Right To Information (RTI) from the Haryana traffic police shows that 57,901 people lost their lives in road accidents in the state since 2014. Superintendent of police (SP), traffic and highways, Pushpa provided the data in response to an RTI application filed by Karnal-based advocate Rajesh Sharma. Surprisingly, even in 2020, when the country was under a strict lockdown and roads were deserted, 9,431 accidents occurred across the state. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the RTI response, the state recorded nearly 1.15 lakh road accidents across 24 districts (23 districts before 2024 and 21 before 2017) in the last 11 years. The response also reveals that in 2017, as many as 5,120 lives were lost—the highest since 2014 – in 11,258 road accidents.

The RTI reveals that accidental deaths rose from 4,689 in 2024 to 4,885 in 2025, while the number of accidents increased from 9,806 to 10,352. It was in 2015 that the least number of deaths—4,429—were reported in the last 11 years.

Surprisingly, even in 2020, when the country was under a strict lockdown and roads were deserted, 9,431 accidents occurred across the state.

Gurgaon tops in accidental deaths

The RTI figures also reveal that the top five districts in terms of accidental deaths are from the National Capital Region (NCR) with Gurgaon at the top. As many as 4,988 deaths were reported in Gurgaon alone in the last 11 years, followed by 4,521 in Sonepat; 4,113 in Karnal; 3,432 in Panipat and 2,944 in Jhajjar.

The data also suggests that three of the districts—Sonepat, Karnal, and Panipat—are part of the GT Belt, which connects the national capital with northern states and is most prone to accidents. The RTI reply also shows that 43.49 lakh challans were issued in state-wide campaigns, recovering ₹69.36 crore from violators for various offences.

‘Wrong side driving, high speed among major reasons’

Swati Gupta, district rollout manager for the Electronic-Detailed Accident Database (e-DAR) project, said that data analysis revealed that most accidents occur due to high speed, rash driving and wrong side driving. “Drivers also use mobile phones or are intoxicated, which adds to the reasons,” she added.

Vipin Sharma, a former member of the Road Safety Committee, alleged that a lack of initiative by the concerned departments often leads to delayed redressal of complaints. He alleged that most of the time, there is no coordination between the highway authority and state departments. “Despite sanctioning a black spot, fixes take a long time, thus leading to further accidents,” Sharma added.

According to the Haryana Police, regular special drives are conducted across all districts to curb drunken driving and strictly monitor lane discipline, noise pollution and misuse of red-blue lights.

Launched in January 2025, the implementation of CCTV and Automatic Number-Plate Recognition (ANPR) includes 128 state-of-the-art cameras—72 ANPR, 18 evidence and 38 surveillance cameras—installed at sensitive points from the Kundli border in Sonepat to the Shambhu border in Ambala to bolster traffic discipline and road safety, a police official said.