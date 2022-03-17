5-day training on fish farming concludes at GADVASU in Ludhiana

College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organised a 5-day training programme on “Fish Farming”, which was attended by participants from different districts of Punjab.

Vaneet Inder Kaur, course director of the training program, highlighted the potential resources, opportunities and scope for fish farming in the state and informed that the training programme was designed to instill an entrepreneurial aptitude among aspiring stakeholders to take up fish farming as a promising business endeavour for livelihood and employment generation.

Knowledge on different aspects of fish farming was provided through theoretical and practical sessions.

Abhishek Srivastava and Grishma Tewari coordinated all the technical sessions in respect to complete ‘Package of Practice’ for fish farming, including site selection, construction of pond, pre-stocking, stocking, post-stocking management and harvesting, with special emphasis on feed formulation and feeding strategies, water quality and health management, biosecurity, marketing and processing/value addition.

Trainees were also updated about upcoming intensive aquaculture technologies like aquaponics, RAS and biofloc technology. Special session was also organised on the importance of communication skills to become a successful entrepreneur.

Visit to the fish market was also organised to acquaint the trainees about different prevailing marketing channels. An interactive session with progressive fish farmer Jasvir Singh Aujla from Karodian village, Ludhiana, was also arranged at his fish farm.

Information regarding utility services of GADVASU and different state and central government startup aquaculture promotional schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), was also shared with the trainees.

Meera D Ansal, dean, College of Fisheries, said university is playing a vital role in capacity building of farming communities and entrepreneurs to take up fish farming more scientifically for long term sustainability and enhanced profitability.

Parkash Singh Brar, director extension education, GADVASU, informed that university is devoted for technology transfer and capacity building of farmers and stakeholders for the overall development of livestock and fisheries sector, with special emphasis on entrepreneurship development among youth, women and the farming community to promote self-employment, driving country towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.