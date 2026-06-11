5-member panel to probe reasons behind Gulmarg cable incident

Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday formed a five-member committee probe into the circumstances that led to the malfunctioning of Gulmarg cable car services last month. On May 25, the Gulmarg cable car services, popularly known as Gondola rides, developed a technical snag that left more than 300 tourists stranded mid-air. (File)

The committee, headed by Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited managing director, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, has been asked to submit its report within 10 days.

On May 25, the Gulmarg cable car services, popularly known as Gondola rides, developed a technical snag that left more than 300 tourists stranded mid-air. They were evacuated after a massive rescue operation launched by the army, police, the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

Commissioner/secretary to the government, M Raju, informed regarding the constitution of committee that has senior officials who have technical knowledge of the Gondola and tourism sector. “Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee, to enquire into the circumstances leading to the technical malfunction of the Gulmarg Gondola on May 25,” the order said.

The committee comprises of chair Mahmood Shah, Jammu tourism director Vikas Gupta; chief executive officer, Gulmarg development authority, Tariq Hussain; I/c superintending engineer, mechanical & hospital circle Kashmir Javeed Ahmad Tantray; executive engineer, mechanical and hospital division Baramulla Mohammad Ismail Chechi are members of the committee.

According to the GAD order, the committee has been asked to ascertain and establish the complete sequence of events that led to the technical snag. It has been asked to examine all relevant facts, records, and operational details necessary to arrive at a clear understanding of the incident.

The committee will conduct a detailed technical examination of the cable car system and investigate the nature, cause and extent of its failure. It will review the existing operational procedures, maintenance protocols, inspection mechanisms, and safety procedures governing the functioning of the cable car system and assess whether they were adhered to at the time of the incident.

It will also examine whether any operational lapse or negligence contributed directly or indirectly to the incident.

The committee has been mandated to identify responsibility for any act of negligence, procedural violation or failure on part of any individual or agency associated with the functioning of the cable cars.

It shall “recommend immediate corrective measures required for ensuring safe operation and restoration of the cable car system, as well as long-term technical, operational, administrative, and safety-related measures necessary to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in future”.