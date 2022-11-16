Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 60 proposals passed at Yamunanagar MC house meeting

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 12:37 AM IST

The MC house also passed proposals on appointing a caretaker at every community centre and a fixed user fee for the facility along with constructing permanent roads leading to a cremation ground in the area

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: Amid sharp debates among members and officials, a total of 60 proposals of development projects were passed at the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri municipal corporation’s house meeting on Tuesday. The house also passed proposals on appointing a caretaker at every community centre and a fixed user fee for the facility along with constructing permanent roads leading to a cremation ground in the area. Meanwhile, Mayor Madan Mohan Chauhan constituted a probe committee after commissioner Ayush Sinha conducted a surprise inspection of the MC office on Saturday and ordered action against few employees for lapses in work.

