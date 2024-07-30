6,000 examined at Dhuri mega eye camp

As many as 6,000 people were examined at a mega eye check-up camp in Dhuri of Sangrur district on Monday. UK-based NRI and philanthropist Surinder Singh Nijjer sponsored the camp that was inaugurated by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and Punjabi film star Himanshi Khurana. A beneficiary getting a sewing machine at the camp that was inaugurated by CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur, actresses Shilpa Shetty & Himanshi Khurana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Over 700 persons were identified for free eye surgeries which will be done free of cost in the camp. As many as 2,200 sewing machines, 100 wheelchairs and 100 hearing-aid machines were given to needy. Complete aid was also extended to more than 20 poor families for construction of houses.

Hailing the initiative, Dr Gurpreet Kaur said, “Governments alone cannot work for the welfare of the people of Punjab. Society needs to join hands and this camp is the best example in that direction.”

Shilpa Shetty said, “A lot of people have a huge amount of money but only a few like Nijjer have the heart to spend crores for poor,” she said.