60.3% of women in Chandigarh anaemic: Central report

The city has recorded a higher prevalence of anaemia among women aged 15 to 49 years as compared to neighbouring states. This data presented in Parliament by the minister of state for women and child development. Health experts emphasise that anaemia can be controlled with proper dietary habits, including consuming iron-rich foods like green leafy vegetables, fruits, and fortified products. (Shutterstock)

The report revealed that 60.3% of women in Chandigarh are anaemic, compared to 58.7% in Punjab, 53% in Himachal Pradesh and 60.4% in Haryana.

However, the Chandigarh health department has called these findings flawed, claiming that the actual prevalence is much lower.

A senior health official stated, “The prevalence is around 40% for the city’s population. We are unsure how the ministry of women and child development calculated this data or on what parameters it was based.”

According to the report, Haryana ranks 11th and Chandigarh 12th, nationwide, for anaemia prevalence. In Chandigarh, anaemia levels among women are 3.1% higher than in Punjab and 7.4% higher than in Himachal Pradesh, according to the response given by the ministry in Parliament.

Why is it a concern

Dr Arihant Jain, assistant professor of clinical haematology and medical oncology, explains, “Working women are especially prone to anaemia due to unbalanced diet. Iron deficiency causes red blood cells to die gradually, leading to significant health issues if untreated.”

To tackle the issue, the ministry of health and family welfare had also launched the Anemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) program. This flagship initiative aims to reduce the disease across six target groups, including women, children, and adolescents.

Consume iron-rich foods

Health experts emphasise that anaemia can be controlled with proper dietary habits, including consuming iron-rich foods like green leafy vegetables, fruits, and fortified products. Public health initiatives and awareness campaigns are essential to reducing the prevalence of anaemia and its long-term health impacts.

What is anaemia

Anaemia occurs when the body lacks sufficient red blood cells or haemoglobin, primarily due to iron deficiency. This leads to fatigue, weakness, and other health complications. Women, particularly those of reproductive age, are more susceptible to anaemia due to menstrual blood loss and insufficient dietary iron intake.