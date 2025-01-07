60-year-old Mehfil building collapses in Chandigarh’s Sector 17

A major tragedy was narrowly avoided when the old Mehfil restaurant building in Sector 17-C collapsed completely early on Monday morning. The iconic building gave way around 7 am. It had been sealed a week ago after structural issues had appeared during ongoing renovation work that was reportedly initiated without getting revised building plan cleared from the UT Estate Office. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The four-storey building was unoccupied when it came down at 7 am and no injuries were reported. It had already been vacated on December 31 after cracks had appeared in three load-bearing pillars during ongoing renovation work.

The iconic structure, spread across SCOs 183-185, had been lying vacant for over a decade before a new lessee initiated renovations two months ago.

But on December 30, 2024, during the ongoing renovation, three vertical columns—integral structural elements that bear the building’s load— were damaged around 8 pm, bending the iron reinforcements (sariya), compromising their structural safety.

Further inspection had prompted Chandigarh Police and Deputy Commissioner’s office to immediately cordon off the building and its adjacent structure, SCO 181-182, on December 31. Barricades were erected around the building to secure the area.

But the adjoining building remained closed only for a day, before resuming operations on January 1, as no official orders for closure were issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

According to Kanwaljit Singh Sidhu, the owner of the adjoining building, the contractor of the collapsed building was digging and extending the basement. This activity led to significant damage to the building’s load-bearing columns, resulting in the collapse of two columns on the first floor and one on the ground floor.

Sidhu added, “No support was provided to the columns as a corrective measure to stop the building from falling apart. The building was left unattended for almost a week. Besides, no immediate assessment of the building’s stability was carried out by the Chandigarh administration.”

Vikas Bhardwaj, a structural consultant empanelled with the UT administration, attributed the collapse to unsafe construction being carried out in the building.

“The building has collapsed due to column failure. Columns are vertical structural elements designed to transfer the weight of a building from its upper floors to its foundation. Any compromise in their integrity—such as removal, weakening or overloading—can lead to catastrophic failure,” he said.

“The renovation work might have included alterations to the columns, reducing their load-carrying capacity. Unsafe basement digging may have also undermined the foundation, leading to instability,” he added.

Adjoining building vulnerable too

The collapse of the Mehfil restaurant building also caused damage to the adjoining “Darshan Building”, which houses over 20 commercial tenants, including jewellery stores, offices and immigration consultancies. Cracks appeared in its walls, and two columns near the boundary wall sustained damage.

Authorities assessed the adjoining building’s damage, following which deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav declared it vulnerable and directed its immediate inspection for structural stability.

Further, under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, he directed that the building remain evacuated until its structural stability was thoroughly inspected and clearance was issued.

FOOTNOTE: Despite the December 30 incident, the Chandigarh administration failed to take corrective measures to prevent the Mehfil restaurant building from collapsing, leaving it unattended for over a week.

It was only after the building entirely collapsed on Monday that the adjacent building was declared “vulnerable”. Entry into and around the building has been strictly prohibited, and Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 has been invoked by the Deputy Commissioner.

Tea vendor has close shave

Raghbir Singh, a local tea vendor, operating in the area since the four-storey structures started coming up in the 1960s, had a narrow escape as the building gave way in front of him.

“I have been selling tea here since 1960. I set up my stall near the Mehfil building every morning,” said Singh. “Around 7 am, I heard a loud crash and saw the building collapse. I quickly moved to safety, but it was terrifying to see the iconic structure crumble like that,” he shared.

Owner blames lessee for collapse

The owner of the collapsed building, Sanjay Bansal, stated that he had purchased the property in July 2024 and leased the basement, ground and first floors to Malabar Jewellers on November 6, 2024, for nine years at a monthly rent of ₹18 lakh.

Speaking to HT, Bansal said contractors hired by Malabar Jewellers, who came in from Kerala, began renovation work without waiting for Estate Office clearance to the revised building plans submitted by our architect.

“On December 30, around 8.30 pm, a neighbouring building’s owner alerted them about vibrations in the building. Following this, we reported the matter to the Chandigarh Police, and safety measures were implemented, including cordoning off the area,” he said, putting the entire responsibility for the collapse on lessee Malabar Jewellers.

Sanjeev Rana, who owns a studio near the building, reported that when cracks developed a week ago, even adjacent buildings experienced vibrations.

Contractor was constructing stairs through the building’s centre

Sources revealed that the contractor hired by Malabar Jewellers was attempting to construct a staircase through the centre of the building, which led cracks in one of the load-bearing pillars. The technical team from Kerala reportedly did not consult any local architect during the renovation process.

Building was vacant for over a decade before sale

After Mehfil restaurant ceased operations in 2012, the owners decided to re-purpose the building for personal use, leaving it vacant for over a decade. The building was previously rented by former Union minister Harmohan Dhawan, who operated the restaurant on the premises.

DC orders probe, notice issued to architect

Deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav ordered a probe into the collapse of the four-storey structure, seeking a report from sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, Central) Naveen by January 10. “Once the report is submitted, strict action will be taken against those found guilty. No one will be spared,” he said.

He further mentioned that a notice had already been issued to architect Vinod Joshi, who applied for the revised building plans with the Estate Office, as renovation work was started without obtaining approvals.

DC orders criminal action against building owner

The deputy commissioner has also instructed the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police to initiate criminal proceedings against the private owner of the collapsed Mehfil building, apart from ensuring evacuation and cordoning off of the affected area.

Structural audit ordered for all 50-year-old buildings in Sector 17

The deputy commissioner has also ordered a structural audit of all buildings in Sector 17 that are over 50 years old. “We are in the process of preparing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the structural audit. Building owners will be required to complete the audits within a stipulated timeframe,” Yadav said.

He further said National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTR), Sector 26, had been entrusted to conduct the structural survey of buildings adjoining the collapsed structure and cost will be borne by the owner of the collapsed building.

No lessons learnt

February 16, 1997: An under-construction lecture theatre on the fourth floor of Block A at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, collapsed. Two labourers were killed and five others were injured.

June 10, 2007: Two people were killed and over 100 were trapped under debris when a 100-metre roof over a shed collapsed in the grain and wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Sector 26.

June 8, 2014: Two people died when a four-storey commercial building housing the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology in Sector 17 collapsed after a fire.

December 28, 2015: Six people were buried alive and four others were critically injured after a liquor shop collapsed near the transport area in Sector 26. The incident occurred when construction workers digging a basement on an adjoining plot triggered the collapse of the liquor shop’s wall.