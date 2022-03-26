60-year-old pedestrian killed in Zirakpur hit-and-run
A 60-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Adda Jhungia village in Zirakpur on Thursday night.
The deceased, Sukha Singh, was a resident of Chhat village in Zirakpur. His son Bhawani Singh told the police that he and his father visited the Adda Jhungia market around 9.30 pm. There, his father was crossing the road on foot, when a speeding car coming from Banur side hit him and drove off.
He rushed his father to a private hospital in Banur, where the staff referred him to the civil hospital in Rajpura. But he died during treatment. Police have booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a probe to arrest him.
