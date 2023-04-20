Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC, NCC cadets organise cleanliness drive

Ludhiana MC, NCC cadets organise cleanliness drive

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 20, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The NCC cadets collected plastic waste from banks of Sidhwan canal during the cleanliness drive organised by municipal corporation and appealed to the residents to stop using plastic carry bags and other single use plastic items

Municipal corporation (MC) and National Cadet Corps’ cadets from 3rd Punjab Battalion organised a cleanliness drive on the banks of Sidhwan canal on Wednesday. As many as 63 NCC cadets participated in the drive near Gill road canal bridge. The drive was organised on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh.

MC, NCC cadets organise cleanliness drive on the banks of Sidhwan canal in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
MC, NCC cadets organise cleanliness drive on the banks of Sidhwan canal in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The participants collected plastic waste from banks of the canal and appealed to the residents to stop using plastic carry bags and other single use plastic items.

NCC cadets and MC officials also appealed to the residents to stop dumping waste in the water bodies and support the authorities in keeping the Sidhwan canal clean. MC had recently conducted other cleanliness drives at the canal.

Community development officer Maheshwar Singh said the residents were asked to hand over waste to garbage collectors only after segregating dry and wet waste.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
municipal corporation national cadet corps plastic waste + 1 more
municipal corporation national cadet corps plastic waste
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out