64 black fungus patients in Haryana not infected by Covid: Vij

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said there are at least 64 patients in state undergoing treatment for black fungus even though they were not infected by Covid-19.

Stressing on the need of extensive research to ascertain the causes behind black fungus that had infected over 450 people in Haryana by Monday, Vij said that as per a study it was found that 213 black fungus cases, while undergoing treatment for Covid did not even require medical oxygen.

“People with no history of Covid or who were not on oxygen support during Covid treatment are suffering from black fungus and it is a matter of concern,” he said, asking the Centre and scientists to look into these findings.

He added that of 413 patients of black fungus who were part of the study, 79 were not diabetic. Vij said 110 patients of black fungus were not given steroids and 213 were among those not on medical oxygen therapy during Covid treatment.

“So, there is an urgent need of research to ascertain causes of mucormycosis (black fungus),” Vij said in a tweet and a press statement.

TWO MORE DIE OF BLACK FUNGUS IN KARNAL

Meanwhile, two more deaths caused by mucormycosis (black fungus) were reported in Karnal on Tuesday, taking the district’s death toll to six.

As per information from the district health department, four new cases of black fungus were reported in district in the past 24 hours and number of infected persons has reached 28.

They were suffering from Covid and were admitted at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital, Karnal.

Dr Jagdish Dureja, director of the hospital, said the two people who died have been found infected with black fungus after their death.