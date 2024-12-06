650 new buses to be added to Haryana roadways fleet

The Haryana government on Friday approved the purchase of 650 buses, including 150 air-conditioned buses, for the state roadways fleet at ₹300 crore. The approval was granted in a meeting of the high-powered purchase committee (HPPC) meeting chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. An official spokesperson said approvals for contracts and procurement of goods worth ₹ 1,329 crore were given in the meetings of the HPPC, departmental HPPCC and high-powered works purchase committee. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said approvals for contracts and procurement of goods worth ₹1,329 crore were given in the meetings of the HPPC, departmental HPPCC and high-powered works purchase committee (HPWPC). After negotiations with various bidders, the government has made a saving of over ₹38 crore, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said approval was given for setting up four types of information and communication technology (ICT) labs in 801 government schools under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India and Samagra Shiksha Schemes at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore. A sum of ₹33 crore was approved for the purchase of teaching-learning materials for government primary schools in the state for classes 1 to 5.

In the meeting, approval was also given for the expansion and renovation of existing structures at the waterworks and boosting stations in Mahendergarh town at a cost of ₹15.80 crore was also approved. Also, the augmentation of the water supply scheme (water works at Khera Murar), including laying a distribution system, constructing water tanks and boosting stations in Bawal town at a cost of ₹17.15 crore, and the construction of a 19.50 MLD capacity STP for industrial waste treatment in Jagadhri and Yamunanagar at a cost of ₹93 crore, were approved. In addition, approval was given for the construction of Sultanpuria Kharif Channel 2nd from RD 0 to 26000 off takes from RD 19800-R Ghaggar River, at a cost of approximately ₹14 crore. This will provide irrigation water to various villages.

Approval was also given for the special repair work of various master roads from Sector 75 to 89 in Greater Faridabad at an estimated cost of ₹29 crore. Furthermore, the work of development of infrastructure facilities at HSIIDC, Sector 37, Karnal and infrastructure facilities in newly carved out pocket in Sector 33 B, Ph-II, IMT Rohtak, at a cost of ₹36 crore and ₹16 crore, respectively, has also been approved. Approval was also granted for the purchase of two genetic analysers/automated DNA sequencers and other equipment for the FSL in Madhuban, Karnal, and Gurugram, at ₹3.92 crore. Besides this, approval was given for the purchase of 430 computer systems for 14 CCTNS training laboratories.