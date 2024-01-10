67th National School Games: Bad hygiene, skin allergies; athletes decry poor conditions

Players who have come to Ludhiana for the 67th National School Games rued lack of proper lodging facilities as poor hygiene and harsh weather conditions have taken a toll on their well-being. Around four out of ten members of the judo team from Himachal Pradesh alleged that they are grappling with skin allergies due to unsanitary bedding conditions, with some players reporting bloodstains on the sheets. HT Image

Players from Himachal Pradesh accommodated at the Jawahar Nagar Government Boys School raised concerns about the provided bedding. Sarthak, representing Himachal in judo, said, “I have rashes and wounds on my leg, while another player has it on his chest, one on his thigh and another on his back. We all contracted it only after we started staying in the allotted accommodations. The bedding is quite grossly unhygienic, and there is even bloodstain on my quilt.”

Ujjalveer Singh, a member of the managing committee, commented on the weather and bedding challenges. When contacted, Singh said weather conditions are beyond their control and despite providing double mattresses, blankets, and quilts to the players, exposure during play and practice makes them vulnerable to the harsh weather.

Singh addressed concerns about the hygiene of the bedding and said, “I have personally visited the Jawahar Nagar school to check after concerns were raised. The stain was of tea, not blood. I even changed the bedding and the room to satisfy them. Due to cold, many children have refrained from taking baths since they arrived from their states, which might have resulted in skin allergies. As far as the bedding is concerned, it has been provided to around 2,000 individuals and is under thorough scrutiny.”

The health concerns extend beyond skin allergies, with chilling temperatures inducing fevers in numerous children. A player from Manipur was admitted to CMC due to health concerns related to the weather. Players from southern states, experiencing a drastic change in weather conditions compared to their native regions, have also reported falling sick.