69 challaned for traffic violations in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 13, 2023 07:46 AM IST

A total of 1,883 vehicles were checked by Mohali police and those found violating traffic rules, including driving without helmets, indulging in triple riding and driving on the wrong side, were challaned

As part of its Operation Seal, Mohali police on Sunday issued challans to 69 traffic violators and impounded four vehicles.

As many as 69 people were challaned for traffic violations in Mohali. (HT File)
A total of 1,883 vehicles were checked and those found violating traffic rules, including driving without helmets, indulging in triple riding and driving on the wrong side, were challaned.

During the rigorous checking at 37 naka points across the district, police recovered 300 bottles of country-made liquor (25 boxes), 1.25 kg opium and a .32 bore country-made pistol along with four cartridges and one magazine.

The operation, which extended between 8 am to 2 pm, aimed at curbing the supply of drugs, smuggling of liquor, checking of suspicious persons including Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act accused out on bail, and checking of vehicles entering the state. Mohali Police teams checked 550 suspicious persons, according to police here.

